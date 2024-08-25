Revoke makes big impression with debut strike at Naas

Ger Lyons introduced yet another top-class prospect for Juddmonte when Revoke made a taking winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas.

Lyons already has one Group One-winning juvenile filly for the same owners in Cheveley Park-bound Babouche and another nice prospect in Red Letter.

Revoke was well found in the market, going off the 11-10 favourite, and having tracked Oxford Rock for much of the contest, Colin Keane let her stride on entering the final furlong and she pulled away to win by four and three-quarter lengths.

“Colin said she’s done what we said she’d do at home, which is lovely,” said Lyons.

“That’s her first time away and her first time galloping on turf. We do that as I’m adamant I don’t care if they are beaten first time out, as they get a second bite and then we know where we can go with them.

“We won’t shy away with her from what we can get at two and heading for black type, as she’s quick.

“We’ll just see how she takes this, as there is nothing of her and she’s only a 410 kilos filly. She’ll either come forward from this or she’ll go back, so she’ll tell me what to do.

“Worst case scenario is she’ll be in Dundalk for the Mercury or something like that.”

Aidan O’Brien can barely train a loser at present and struck again with 18-1 chance Garden Of Eden in the opening Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden, in which there was a messy finish.

Apprentice Jack Cleary kept the eventual winner handy and she did nothing wrong in the closing stages, but the original second, Celtic Motif, was demoted to third having interfered with Twolatebabydoll.

Chris Armstong, representing O’Brien, said: “They both (winner and Medici Venus, interfered with in fourth) ran in the same maiden at Leopardstown, which was probably a decent enough maiden, and they went a hectic pace throughout.

“They were both unbelievably green and have come forward nicely at home and stepped up again there on the track.

“Jack said she’s very, very tough and kept fighting all the way for him. He set a nice, even tempo in front and when challengers came, she picked up and went again.

“She’ll probably step up to a mile later in the season and is a nice filly to look forward to for next year.

“It’s great to get the Goffs (€50,000) bonus, which is a great incentive from Goffs and is greatly appreciated by everybody.”