Reynier likely to bypass Marois date with Marianafoot

Prix Maurice de Gheest hero Marianafoot is unlikely to bid for a Group One double in the Prix Jacques Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

Jerome Reynier’s charge extended his remarkable winning sequence to eight in last weekend’s six-and-a-half-furlong feature, seeing off a British and Irish challenge that included Ed Walker’s July Cup winner Starman.

In the immediate aftermath, Reynier raised the possibility of Marianafoot turning out just seven days later for another top-level assignment, but he is now minded to give his charge a well-earned break.

He said: “To be honest with you, we are so happy with his Group One victory we don’t want to rush things.

“To be running in this category of race, you need to be 100 per cent sure your horse is fine. I’m very happy with him, but just seven days after the Maurice de Gheest, it (Marois) is coming a bit too soon.

“We respect him so much and have been so happy with his strike-rate and what he has been achieving.

“We are still waiting on the opposition and the way he feels, but I think we’ll probably wait a bit longer before running him back.”

Reynier has already identified the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp in early October as Marianafoot’s big objective for the autumn.

We were planning for the Prix Maurice de Gheest back in January

“He’s won twice over the seven furlongs in Longchamp, so the Prix de la Foret could be his target if the ground is not too soft. If the ground is good or good to soft, that will be his aim for sure,” the trainer added.

“There is the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp before that, but that is over a mile and if we really want to aim for the Prix de la Foret, we need to get the freshness back into him.

“We were planning for the Prix Maurice de Gheest back in January. At the time we were dreaming about it, but to see him win it like he did was really unbelievable.”

Marianafoot is one of two Group One-winning stars for Reynier along with last season’s Champion Stakes runner-up Skalleti.

The six-year-old is four from four this season and is being prepared for a return to Ascot in October.

Skaletti (second left) finished second to Addeybb in last year’s Champion Stakes (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

Reynier said: “I’m very happy with Skalleti, he’s in good shape.

“We are aiming for the Champion Stakes and maybe he will go to the Grand Prix de Deauville at the end of the month if the ground is soft enough.

“We are not sure whether we will train him to try to win the Prix Dollar for a third time in a row as it is only two weeks before the Champion Stakes. It worked well last year as he won the Dollar and was second at Ascot, so we will see.

“Between him and Marianafoot they have won 12 races this year. Skalleti has won four Group races, Marianafoot has won three and they have won three Group Ones, which is just unbelievable.”