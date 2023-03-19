Rhino on the charge at Southwell

It would be no surprise if White Rhino delivered a knockout blow in the Download The Rhino.Bet App Handicap Hurdle at Southwell.

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero’s seven-year-old has improved significantly for a step up in trip, winning his last two, and could prove still ahead of the handicapper despite a 15lb rise for a facile success at Wetherby last time.

Before that he registered a six-length success over track and trip and there is plenty to point to a bold hat-trick bid on his return to the Nottinghamshire venue.

Henry Oliver’s Coastguard Station could answer an SOS from punters earlier on the card in the Follow Us On Twitter @betrhino Handicap Chase.

A seven-length winner at Doncaster on his penultimate start, he bumped into the highly-progressive Haddex Des Obeaux when returning to Town Moor over the Christmas period.

With that rival now rated 146, Coastguard Station looks a more than tempting proposition here off 120 despite the burden of top weight.

This speedy circuit should suit and he could be still on the upgrade.

Ali Star Bert is another who could notch up a three-timer in the opening Daily Charged Up Offers At Rhino.Bet Handicap Chase, while Presenting Belle is of real interest in the Rhino.Bet Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

Lucy Wadham’s six-year-old thrived following wind surgery at Huntingdon last time when chasing home a well-regarded winner.

Although no match for Blue Beach, the front two were a distance clear of the rest and a repeat of that form would make her tough to beat.

Ioupy Collonges can keep up his good run of form for Paul Nicholls in the Melanie And Philip Gibbs RNLI “Hands And Heels” Handicap Hurdle at Taunton.

A 60,000 guineas recruit after placing in two point to points, Ioupy Collonges has two wins in three starts to his credit, triumphing in bumper company at the first attempt before coming home a 10-length winner on his second hurdles start last month.

An hurdles introduction yielded a satisfactory second and it clearly stood him in good stead at Chepstow as he made all for a cosy win.

Libberty Hunter takes the eye in the Jackson-Stops Country House Handicap Hurdle.

He got off the mark over hurdles at Chepstow in January and Evan Williams has wasted no time in switching to handicap company, with his initial mark of 124 leaving him something to work with.

In the concluding Royal National Lifeboat Institution Open National Hunt Flat Race, Duhallow Tommy could have the class to concede weight to his rivals.

Placed behind the likes of Twinjets and Cheltenham Bumper third Captain Teague in his early outings under rules, he got off the mark at Fontwell in January.

The second did not let the form down when again a silver medallist next time and Duhallow Tommy appears to be getting better with each and every outing.

SELECTIONS:

NAVAN: 1.50 Fameaftertheglory, 2.20 Carbon King, 2.55 Landrake, 3.25 Velvet Elvis, 3.55 Slip Of The Tongue, 4.25 Pats Choice, 4.55 Did I Ask You That.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Ali Star Bert, 2.35 Coastguard Station, 3.05 Sanda Rena, 3.35 WHITE RHINO (NAP), 4.05 Presenting Belle, 4.35 Get Up Mush, 5.05 My Ticketyboo.

TAUNTON: 1.40 Ioupy Collonges, 2.10 Smart Casual, 2.45 She’s So Lovely, 3.15 New Age Dawning, 3.45 Libberty Hunter, 4.15 Auditoria, 4.45 Duhallow Tommy.

DOUBLE: White Rhino and Coastguard Station.