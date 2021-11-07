07 November 2021

Rising star Jordan Gainford on the sidelines after Naas fall

By NewsChain Sport
07 November 2021

Jockey Jordan Gainford is set for six weeks on the sidelines after breaking his wrist in a fall at Naas.

Gainford, a rising star who had a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival win on The Shunter last season, suffered the injury when his mount Buttons And Bows came down at the second-last in the Cavan Developments Home Builders Supporting St. Mary’s GAA Novice Handicap Chase on Saturday.

The 3lb claimer rides regularly for Gordon Elliott’s powerful stable, among others.

A Twitter update on Sunday from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh confirmed the nature of Gainford’s injury and prognosis.

It read: “Jordan Gainford fractured his wrist in a fall at Naas yesterday and will be out for six weeks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Huge crowds of protesters take to the streets across UK calling for stronger action on climate

news

Eight dead and several injured in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Texas as rapper Travis Scott performs

world news

Rescuers in west Australia search for man after teenagers in boat witness ‘shark attack’

world news