River Tiber reonforces position as Coventry Stakes favourite

River Tiber preserved his unbeaten record and booked his ticket to Royal Ascot with a convincing win at Naas.

Aidan O’Brien’s son of Wootton Bassett was sent off the 2-9 favourite for the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race on the back of an impressive 10-length demolition job at Navan on debut – and although momentarily under pressure when Ryan Moore asked his mount to quicken, River Tiber soon exerted his dominance to win going away by two and a half lengths.

O’Brien was delighted with the performance, believing the outing will provide the perfect education ahead of his trip to Ascot next month, and River Tiber heads the market for the Coventry Stakes at the big meeting with Coral going 3-1 and both Paddy Power and Betfair a shade shorter at 11-4.

“I was very happy and very happy that we ran him. He hadn’t been asked to do anything off the bridle at home, then he went to Navan and won very easily in soft ground so he probably doesn’t know a lot,” said O’Brien.

“It was good strong pace today on good ground and before Ascot it’s very important that they do that.

“Ryan had to catch a hold of him and make him get down and stretch, he would have learned an awful lot and he was very happy with him. We were delighted.

“I thought that he might not even come off the bridle as he shows loads at home. Ger’s (Lyons) horse (Tourist, second) is obviously a good horse, he took him off the bridle.

“Ger’s was second to one of ours (Johannes Brahms) here the last day and we liked him as well.

“He’s a horse to look forward to. We thought he would be a Coventry horse.

“We have three Wootton Bassetts, it’s the first time we’ve had them, and two of the colts are very good. It’s unusual that two colts were good out of the three.

“He’s always shown loads, but very much always on the bridle doing his work and before you go to Ascot you have to take them off it and teach them. Hopefully that’s the job done for him now.”

When asked about the quick ground for the winner he added: “Ryan said he had no problem with it.

“Everyone said that the Wootton Basssetts handle soft ground very well so I wasn’t sure about it, but Ryan was very adamant that it was no problem.

“It’s good ground there and you won’t get much quicker at Ascot.”