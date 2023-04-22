River Tiber rockets to most impressive Navan win

Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber was introduced into the Coventry Stakes betting in the wake of a sparkling debut in the Irish Stallion Farms Maiden at Navan.

The Wootton Bassett colt was expected to oblige and was sent off the 5-6 favourite, but even so connections will have been delighted with what they witnessed.

Ryan Moore waited until just over a furlong out before pressing the button and the result was impressive.

River Tiber – who cost 480,000 guineas – streaked to a 10-length victory over Zona Verde with Betfair going 8-1 for the Ascot contest.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “A lovely introduction, he was very impressive. His work has been strong at home and it is great he brought the same to the track.

“He’s a lovely horse and you love everything about him – athletic, physical and a good mind.

“He’s one that could go to the winners’ race in Naas or maybe something like the Marble Hill at the Curragh, and then hopefully on to Ascot. Something like the Coventry.

“He’s very exciting and another nice horse hopefully for Wootton Bassett.”

He went on: “It is unfortunate the rain coming today, but Navan is a lovely track to start them. Aidan has brought a lot of good horses here before – we start them here and they have always progressed plenty from it. It is a lovely track and always well presented.

“I suppose his class got him through (the ground), he travelled very strongly and when Ryan asked him to lengthen and pick up, the response was there immediately.

“He has plenty of class and is a lovely horse to look forward to. He has got plenty of speed and travels.”