Riviere D’etel stars in Elliott treble at Fairyhouse

Riviere D’etel ran away with the John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase for Gordon Elliott at Fairyhouse.

The seven-year-old was one of five contenders in the race and a 100-30 chance, as Willie Mullins’ Allegorie De Vassy was the 8-13 favourite.

On testing ground, there was no contest, however, and it was Elliott’s runner that won by an unchallenged 33 lengths under Jack Kennedy.

“She’ll probably be very hard to place, I’d say going right-handed really suited her and Jack said she loved the ground,” said Elliott.

“Jack said she stayed very well and we’re delighted with her.

“I don’t know where I’ll go with her but I’d love to go right-handed.”

When asked if that would rule out Cheltenham, Elliott added: “It wouldn’t be out of the question, I’ll talk to Noel (Moran, owner) and see what they want to do, but it just might not be the right place for her.”

Mollys Mango returned to winning ways for the same trainer in the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2024 Mares Hurdle.

The six-year-old started the campaign in winning form at Thurles but was pulled up last time at Wexford.

She was still the 2-9 favourite at Fairyhouse and certainly looked to be back on song with a 17-length success under Kennedy.

“Jack said she gave him a good feel again, she was disappointing the last day in Wexford but she gave him a good feel there today,” said Elliott.

“We’ll probably come back here in three weeks’ time for the Solerina, try and see if we can get a bit of black type.

“She didn’t turn up for whatever reason the last day, maybe we ran her back too soon.”

Elliott completed a treble when Staffordshire Knot landed the Jump Into January @ Fairyhouse (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race under Harry Swan at 9-4.

Mullins’ I Will Be Baie made a winning hurdles debut in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 12-13 January Maiden Hurdle.

The six-year-old is a point-to-point and a bumper winner and set off at 11-8 under Paul Townend, jumping fluently to secure a two-and-three-quarter-length success over Elliott’s odds-on favourite My Trump Card.

David Casey, Mullins’ assistant, said: “It was great, he did it well and jumped well.

“We weren’t sure how he’d handle the heavy ground but Paul said he went through it okay. He said he won well.

“He won his point-to-point well and jumped well throughout. Hopefully, we’ll find a race for him in a few weeks and see where we go from there.

“The runner-up was a decent winner of a bumper and had a bit of jumping experience on his side, he set a nice standard and I thought it was a good performance.”

Mullins had another winner on the card with Nick Rockett, successful by seven lengths as the 2-7 favourite in the McInerney Beginners Chase.

“He was good. He improved a little bit from his first run, he obviously jumped very well,” said Casey.

“He did what you’d hope he would do, with natural progression, today.

“Paul (Townend) was very happy and said he was comfortable everywhere.

“He’ll get further, that was two-five today and he’d have no issue getting a trip. He’s a good, relaxed horse and jumps very well. The boss will make a plan now.”

Karl Thornton had a double on the day as Don’t Talk took the Tote+ Pays You More At Tote.ie Handicap Hurdle at 9-2 and Mighty Oak Lad won the Fairyhouse Membership 2024 Handicap Hurdle at 7-2.

“That’s nice. There wasn’t much pace on, and he’s a good jumper, so Donagh (Meyler, jockey) lobbed away in front,” said Thornton of the latter performance.

“He said he made a mistake at the first in Thurles and his race was over, everything was happening a bit quick for him around there, as he’s a big old horse.

“I’d say he’s definitely suited by a bigger track. I’d say he’ll stay hurdling, we’ll give him a couple more runs and see if he can improve again.”

Of Don’t Talk, the trainer commented: “He did it well. Danny (Gilligan) gave him a good ride and everything was straightforward, he seemed to improve from the last day. We thought he had.

“They get caught eventually (by the handicapper) but he’s definitely improving and he jumps a fence well.

“The horses were sick all last year, we just tried to change things around a bit and everything seems healthy now. When they are healthy, you can make a plan, but when they aren’t, you can’t do anything.”