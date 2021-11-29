Robbie Dunne hearing to get under way on Tuesday

Robbie Dunne will face the British Horseracing Authority’s disciplinary panel on Tuesday as a possible six-day hearing into allegations of bullying and harassment begins.

The rider has been charged with conduct which the BHA considers “is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Britain by bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey” between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.

The case, which centres around a complaint made by Bryony Frost, is finally being heard after months of investigation, with the process also impacted by the contents of a lengthy BHA report into the allegations and culture in the weighing room being leaked to a newspaper last month.

Following the publication of some details of the case, the Professional Jockeys Association called on the BHA to bring an end its investigation – “however unsatisfactory that is” – as they believed a fair hearing had become impossible.

Bryony Frost, pictured at Chepstow (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

However, the BHA has opted to proceed with the hearing, which will be held in person at BHA headquarters in London.

The independent disciplinary panel will consider whether Dunne was guilty of “conduct prejudicial to horse racing” and of “acting in a violent of improper manner” by “verbally abusing and threatening a fellow jockey” at Stratford on July 8, at Uttoxeter on August 17 and at Southwell on September 3.

If found guilty, the entry point for conduct prejudicial to horse racing is a fine of £2,000 or withdraw/suspend/disqualify a licence for three months. The range for the penalty is a fine of £1,000 to £15,000 and a ban from one month to three years.

For violent of improper conduct, the entry point is a four-day ban for a jockey with the range being one to 21 days.

The six days set aside for the hearing are November 30 to December 2 and December 7-9, if required.