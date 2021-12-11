Robbie Power rules out Christmas comeback

Robbie Power is now aiming to return from injury in the middle of January after ruling out a Christmas comeback.

The Irish jump jockey suffered multiple injuries in a fall at Tramore in October just 11 days after being back in the saddle following four months on the sidelines recovering from back surgery.

Power broke his nose, cheekbone, tore tendons in his arm and fractured his hip when unshipped from Hans Gruber in a maiden hurdle.

“It’s been a very frustrating six months,” Power told BoyleSports.

“I got the back surgery done and that all worked out, and I was only back 11 days and got the fall at Tramore.

“I fractured my hip and it has been so frustrating. I was back with my hip surgeon in Santry on Wednesday and, unfortunately, I’m not going to make Christmas, which is just more frustration.

“It’s going to take a while longer for the fracture in my hip to heal, so it looks like it will be the middle of January before I’m back on a racecourse.

“I’m starting physio next week with Enda King in Santry, so we will see how that progresses over the coming weeks. We can work hard on it and see how it goes.”

It will be the first time in his 20-year career Power has missed riding at Christmas.

“I’m 20 years riding and this is the first time to miss Christmas, but I’m thankful for the little things in life, as I will get to spend Christmas with the family for a change,” he went on.

“It’s frustrating, but there’s so much great racing to look forward to. I will aim to come back for maybe the Thyestes in Gowran Park. Then we have the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham Festival, Fairyhouse at Easter for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and Punchestown, so loads to focus on and look forward to.”