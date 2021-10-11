Robert Winston secures first success since riding return

Robert Winston registered his first winner since returning to the saddle aboard Broxi for his old ally Dean Ivory at Yarmouth.

Lining up in the second division of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Maiden Stakes, Broxi was sent off a 5-1 chance in a field of 10.

Group One-winner Winston retired in September 2019 citing a lack of rides and issues with his weight.

However, he has been riding out regularly and returned to action in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster in September before taking out his licence once more.

Winston told Sky Sports Racing: “I’ve had about a dozen rides and I’m feeling sharp now.

“Dean has been a great supporter of mine and so have Mr and Mrs Yarrow, the owners. It was a tough call whether to come here or Kempton this evening, but this lad was well handicapped and enjoys the ground.

“It’s been a long process, it was the middle of last year when I started riding out for Owen Burrows. Obviously I’ve had plenty of complications in my life, but I felt the time was right to come back.

“I’d had injuries in the past, I went about eight years without having a holiday and everything just caught up with me. It was time to call it a day at the time and I don’t regret doing it – but I’m glad to be back now.”

He went on: “The injuries took their toll. I had my face smashed up, I fractured my neck, vertebrae, collar bones, hands – when you are always trying to rush back you don’t give yourself enough time.

“I’m 41 but I don’t feel 41, the break has done me good and I know where the winning line is, which is all that matters.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has helped me. It was great being back involved with a team at Owen Burrows’ and I have a great job (riding out) with Charlie Appleby at the moment.”