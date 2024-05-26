Rock rolls to emphatic Gallinule triumph
Chief Little Rock turned what looked a competitive renewal of the Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes into a procession at the Curragh.
The Galileo colt lined up as one of three runners for Aidan O’Brien in the 10-furlong Group Three, and with Ryan Moore instead siding with the once-raced Dundalk winner Mundi, Wayne Lordan came in for the ride aboard a horse who was last seen finishing a close third in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.
In the early stages it looked like Chief Little Rock (11-4) was being deployed as a pacemaker as he was quickly out of the stalls and soon opened up a big lead over the chasing pack.
However, from halfway up the straight it was clear the three-year-old was not going to relinquish his advantage and he passed the post with three and three-quarter lengths in hand over Stromberg.
Mundi weakened to finish eighth of nine, while 9-4 favourite Spoken Truth, so impressive when losing his maiden tag at Cork last month, was last of all.
Of the winner, O’Brien said: “I’m delighted with him. He stays very well, is an honest horse and could go to Ascot or back here for the Irish Derby. He’d love going a mile and a half.
“We felt in Epsom it was just a bit of a dawdle for him.”
