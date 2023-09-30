Rogue Millennium aiming to star with Opera performance

Rogue Millennium will bid to give connections another day to remember when she lines up for the Prix de l’Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The Dubawi filly made dreams come true when landing the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for trainer Tom Clover and owners The Rogues Gallery at Royal Ascot in June and ran a brilliant race to finish second to Tahiyra in the Group One Matron Stakes at Leopardstown when last seen.

She now heads to France for the third time this season after a course and distance effort in Prix Allez France in April, where she finished third behind India and Mqse De Sevigne.

The former has won since in a German Group One and the latter has landed two French contests at the same grade, form that bodes incredibly well for Rogue Millennium’s return to both the track and the trip.

Clover said: “Rogue Millennium is in stall eight and she seems in really good form.

“Fingers crossed she can go well, that was a lovely run behind Tahiyra in the Matron and I’m looking forward to seeing her back up to 10 furlongs.”

Of her prior trip to Longchamp he added: “It’s strong form I’d say, Mqse De Sevigne has won two Group Ones and India won again about a week ago.

“This is a step up from that but I am excited to see her go further and run over 10 furlongs again.”

A key rival is Christopher Head’s Blue Rose Cen, winner of a string of Group races earlier in the term as she took both the French 1000 Guineas and Oaks.

Beaten in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, she was also out of luck when tried at a mile and a half in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp.

She now reverts to a mile and a quarter for what is likely to be the final race of her campaign.

“She’s running in the Opera and I think that’s pretty much going to be the end of the season for her,” Head said.

“She’s going back to the 2,000 (metres), she’s a very interesting filly.

“She has had a tremendous season and we can’t wait to see her on the Arc de Triomphe weekend.”

Aidan O’Brien will be represented in the race by Jackie Oh, a Galileo filly last seen finishing second to Lumiere Rock in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh.

The trainer said: “She was second at the Curragh last time, if any ease in the ground comes that will suit her.

“We thought that she was a little bit unlucky, she got back a little bit, but we’re looking forward to this race.

“She has form on better ground, but her performance would probably be a little bit better with ease in it.”

Lumiere Rock is in action again for Joseph O’Brien, whereas Al Husn is another fancied runner for Roger Varian after her Nassau victory ahead of Blue Rose Cen.