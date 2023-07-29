Rogue Millennium chasing Group One glory at Deauville

Rogue Millennium will bid to give Tom Clover his first Group One success when she lines up in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday.

The Newmarket handler enjoyed the biggest day of his training career when his stable star struck Duke of Cambridge Stakes gold at Royal Ascot and connections now hope to extend that winning feeling as they make the journey to France.

The four-year-old, who is owned by the Rogues Gallery syndicate, has spent most of her time racing over 10 furlongs, including when a close second to Free Wind in the Middleton Stakes at York on her penultimate start.

However, it was a drop back to a mile which proved fruitful when successful at the Royal meeting and Clover sees little reason to change things.

“When we ran her in the Middleton, she just travelled so strongly from off the pace when we tracked through Free Wind and she just looks sharper in her work now,” explained Clover.

“Even earlier in the season she was working well with some decent six- and seven-furlong horses and I just thought she is really sharpening up. She travels so well and it is hard to have a horse to take her far enough through her races she just travels that well. We won over a mile, so it makes sense to stay at a mile.”

He went on: “She has taken the Rogues and us on a terrific journey all the way through her three-year-old and four-year-old years and it’s wonderful to be lining up in a Group One again.

“Obviously it was a fantastic day at Ascot and one we will always remember, but let’s hope we can continue on the path we’ve been going on.

“She’s been very consistent this year and I hope she can maintain that consistency. She seems well and has been since Ascot and hopefully we have some luck. It would be great if she can run a big race.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Grande Dame was disappointing when sent off one of the co-favourites for the Ascot contest Rogue Millennium won, but has solid Group One form to her name having finished third in last season’s Sun Chariot.

Thady Gosden said: “She improved through the year last year and she didn’t run until Ascot this season on ground that was quicker than ideal for her.

“It’s only her second start of the year and it’s a small field of similarly-rated fillies.

“She’s Group One placed from the Sun Chariot last year and she certainly deserves to take her chance in what looks a relatively open Group One.”

Meanwhile, Ralph Beckett’s Remarquee is another to bring fine efforts at the highest level to the table.

The daughter of Kingman had only Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Tahiyra ahead of her in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and then faced the unenviable task of tackling an on-song Nashwa when second in the Falmouth Stakes.

That outing was Remarquee’s first appearance in the ownership of Wathnan Racing and she now gets the opportunity to add to her victory in the Fred Darling earlier in the campaign before a well-earned break.

“We are conscious it is her third run in a fairly short space of time, but we are going to give her a break next, win, lose or draw,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for the owners.

“She has come out of Newmarket in great form. She’s still quite green and still learning her job.

“She came up against Nashwa at her best last time and that is a hard task for any filly. She ran a great race and she has never ran a bad race, so hopefully she can run another good race in France.”

Jessica Harrington’s Sounds Of Heaven was a head behind Remarquee when third at Royal Ascot and is making just her fifth career appearance, while there is a strong home challenge which includes Prix Jean Prat runner-up Sauterne.

Patrice Cottier’s filly was second to Carlos Laffron Parais’ Kelina in the Prix de Sandringham before that and they will lock horns once more, with Andre Fabre’s pair of Life In Motion andMqse De Sevigne are both dropping back in distance for their shot at glory on the Normandy coast.

Hedi Ghabri’s Tairann completes the field of nine.