Rogue Millennium raring to go as Oaks looms

Tom Clover’s Rogue Millennium is on track for her foray into Group company in the Cazoo Oaks next Friday.

The Dubawi filly is unbeaten in two runs so far, taking her maiden at Wetherby in April before landing the Listed SBK Oaks Trial at Lingfield in early May.

The Oaks itself is the next destination for the bay, who will be supplemented for the fillies’ Classic on Saturday after her owners, The Rogues Gallery, collectively agreed to pay the £30,000 required to enter at the final opportunity.

Rogue Millennium will face a high-class field for the Group One showpiece, with John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn the current favourite and her stablemate Nashwa also well-fancied.

Jack Mitchell and Rogue Millennium after their Oaks trial success (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Though the race is a considerable step up for the three-year-old, who did not run as a juvenile, Clover is happy with her work at home and considers her to have made strides since her last outing.

“Rogue Millennium seems very well, I’m very pleased with her,” he said.

“She physically looks great, I think she’s come on since Lingfield. She continues to improve and all being well she’s very much on course.

“I’ve been very happy with her, we just hope for a smooth run-up. You know what it’s like with horses, until you get there and put the saddle on and get in the paddock, there’s so much that could go wrong.

“I’m pleased with her work and we’re really excited to run her.”