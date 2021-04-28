Rohaan surges late for Pavilion victory

Rohaan sprouted wings under Ryan Moore to win the Qipco British Champions Series horseracinghof.com Pavilion Stakes – in which the odds-on favourite Supremacy finished last.

Outpaced at halfway, Rohaan picked his way through the field and showed he is far from an all-weather specialist following his fruitful winter.

For Clive Cox and Supremacy, though, it is back to the drawing board.

Last season’s Middle Park winner was strongly fancied to put himself among the favourites for the Commonwealth Cup – for which this race is a designated trial – but giving away a 4lb penalty, Supremacy looked beaten soon after halfway as Adam Kirby never looked happy.

Saint Lawrence was up there forcing the pace throughout and was still travelling well entering the final furlong.

He had all the rest under pressure. But David Evans’ Rohaan, sent off at 22-1, came with a withering run to win going away by a length and a quarter. Spycatcher was back in third.

Moore said: “Rohaan has a lovely turn of foot. Dave (Evans) has done some great work with him.

“I think a level track helps him, and he’s been in great form all year and he has a super attitude. The race fell right for him, and I think he will get seven furlongs.

“That was the third time I have ridden him, and he is a very honest horse who has a good turn of foot. The strongly-run race suited him, and he gets this six furlongs well.

Rohaan in the Commonwealth Cup would not be crazy on today’s performance

“I didn’t think we’d beat an in-form Supremacy. I think he is a good horse – but for whatever reason, he wasn’t running his race at halfway.

“My horse was in good shape, and fair play to Dave and the owners for putting him in here – he got his just rewards.

“Rohaan in the Commonwealth Cup would not be crazy on today’s performance. But the rain just helped on the good ground. It helped take the sting out of the ground.”

Trainer Cox could offer no excuses for the favourite’s run, and said: “I’m going to check on Supremacy. Nothing is obvious at all.

“This is easier ground than we have run on before with this rain, but I’m searching for excuses myself.

“I’m just a bit surprised, because he was first beat. I’ll be disappointed if something doesn’t show, but I’m not aware of it right now.”