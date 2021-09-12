Romantic Proposal repels British raiders in Flying Five
Romantic Proposal saw off a strong British challenge to claim top honours in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh
Six years on from saddling star sprinter Sole Power to claim the Group One contest, trainer Eddie Lynam was out to double his tally with Romantic Proposal, who was a 16-1 chance in a market dominated by the raiding party.
The narrow favourite was Archie Watson’s perennial bridesmaid Dragon Symbol, while Tim Easterby’s Winter Power aimed to follow up her brilliant victory in the Nunthorpe last month.
The Kevin Ryan-trained Glass Slippers also crossed the Irish Sea to defend her Flying Five crown, but in the end none could get into the first two places.
Winter Power set a furious pace for much of the way, but her challenge ultimately ended pretty tamely.
Dragon Symbol and Glass Slippers both looked dangerous racing inside the final furlong, but Romantic Proposal finished best in the hands of Chris Hayes to score by half a length from A Case Of You, with Glass Slippers third and Dragon Symbol fourth.