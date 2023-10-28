Romantic Warrior claims Cox Plate glory for Hong Kong

Romantic Warrior created history at Moonee Valley when the Hong Kong star won Australia’s most prestigious race, the Ladbrokes Cox Plate.

A multiple Group One winner in his homeland, the five-year-old was facing a completely different test on Saturday.

Trained by Danny Shum, the Irish-bred son of Acclamation was ridden by home jockey James McDonald and his local knowledge proved crucial.

Caught wide on the turn into the short home straight, Romantic Warrior looked to have a mountain to climb as seven-time Group One winner Alligator Blood hit the front before being challenged by Mr Brightside.

However, McDonald got Romantic Warrior rolling and managed to get home by a short head.

Since Able Friend’s eclipse at Royal Ascot in 2015, the majority of Hong Kong’s best horses have stayed closer to home with such big prize money on offer, but Shum’s and owner Peter Lau’s adventurousness was rewarded.

“It has big meaning for me as a trainer. It makes me happy. I’m more happy than I can tell you,” Shum told www.racing.com.

“I don’t know how to tell you how happy I am. I am really happy.

“I want to thank Peter the owner for giving permission to come here. James McDonald, all the team, all the Hong Kong fans, my wife Christine, my son Aaron. I love you! I love you!”

McDonald said: “I showed belief. This horse is pretty special to me. I mentioned if he came to a Cox Plate he’d be a suitable horse.

“I meant what I said and credit to Peter and Danny, it takes a hell of a lot of balls to come out of Hong Kong with all the prize money. It is one of the best racing jurisdictions in the world and they come here and showcase their boy.

“I was comfortable. I knew I was on the right horse; I kept going ‘he’s the best horse, he’s the best horse’ so I’d ride him like it.

“I took a gamble about the 1000 (metres) or 1200. We elected to come back a spot and to the minute right now I believe that was the winning move. Giving my horse an extra length to come back.

“I let Alligator Blood near him knowing I think I can still beat him letting him out and having last crack.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Victoria Road finished back in ninth under jockey Blake Shinn.