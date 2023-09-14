Room Service delivers for Kevin Ryan at Doncaster

Room Service drifted from one side of the track to the other but still had enough in hand to beat 16 rivals in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster.

Kevin Ryan’s youngster had finished third in a valuable nursery at York last time out behind Flying Childers-bound Zoulu Chief and was sent off 10-1 against the two big guns, Dragon Leader and Johannes Brahms.

Ridden by Tom Eaves, Room Service could be spotted still travelling well two furlongs out as William Buick tried to kick for home on Dragon Leader but whereas at York he sprinted clear of the field, the softer ground on this occasion blunted his finishing kick.

Room Service, a son of Kodi Bear, handled it fine, though, and despite hanging markedly from the far side of the track right over to the stands, he had enough momentum to fend off all challengers.

Eventual third Johannes Brahms briefly threatened but his run eventually petered out allowing Dragon Leader to get back up for second, beaten a comprehensive two and a quarter lengths.

Ryan said: “We thought the trip would suit and we were very hopeful he would go on the ground.

“He’s been maturing all year, we’ve been sort of taking it steady with him and it’s paying off now.

“Whether we run him again this year I don’t know, I’ll have to speak to connections. I’d say he’ll get a mile well next year.”

When asked whether he could be a 2000 Guineas contender, the trainer added: “He’s done nothing but improve all year, mentally and physically, and with improvement over the winter, who knows?

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do this year really. He ran really well at York and after that we really felt coming here that the extra half-furlong would definitely suit him.

“We’re delighted with him and it’s was a great prize to win with him today.”

Clive Cox said of the runner-up: “I was very pleased, he’s had a wonderful campaign so far.

I'm so proud and pleased with the season he's had so far and I look forward to seeing him back on a drier surface

“He was not comfortable on the ground, which was apparent at halfway when William pulled his stick through, but he showed a great deal of courage in spite of the ground. He did actually drop back to fourth and then found again towards the line, which was very pleasing. I’m full of admiration for him.

“I think that was the hardest race he’s had so far and we’ll see how he comes back from here before we conclude that (whether he’ll run again this year).

“I’m so proud and pleased with the season he’s had so far and I look forward to seeing him back on a drier surface.”