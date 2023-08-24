Ropey Guest gets his just rewards on the Knavesmire

The highly-popular Ropey Guest claimed a notable victory at York when taking the Clipper Handicap for George Margarson.

The gelding is great campaigner for the stable and has often come within inches of landing a big handicap prize, including second-placed finishes in the past two renewals of the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket.

At one stage the highest-rated maiden in the country, he has looked like he was due a bit of luck and on the Knavesmire he finally received it under regular rider Tom Queally.

Having started at 40-1, the six-year-old ran gamely and saw off all challengers to come home a head in front of Point Lynas.

Margarson said: “Last time at Ascot he blew the start and before that in the Bunbury he was very unlucky, Sean Levey was devastated, so we knew he was in better form this year than he ever has been.

“The Guest family (owners) live near Ascot and have their business there so he tends to run there a lot and it’s good money there. There is a race at Ascot next week but I said we’d come here and go for the big one, it’s over £70,000 to the winner.

“Fair play to Tom, he said he’d ride him as a stayer, he has won over a mile at Yarmouth but you can’t really count that. He’s done most of his running in sprints. This is great for the yard, especially with the sales season coming up.

“Katie (daughter) is away in Finland competing in a triathlon, she’s devastated she can’t be here but Rosie (daughter) has been riding her out and has obviously improved him!

“That’s his fourth win and he’s won over £200,000 in prize-money. He’s six now yet he was running in the Coventry and Acomb at two so we’ve never shirked anything.”