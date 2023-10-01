Rosallion bounces back in style to win Lagardere

Rosallion bounced back from Doncaster disappointment in style with victory in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.

An impressive winner at Ascot on his penultimate start, Richard Hannon’s charge suffered a shock defeat when only third as the odds-on favourite in the Champagne Stakes last month.

However, the son of Blue Point put that performance well behind him as he swooped late to deny Unquestionable.

Settled towards the rear by Sean Levey as Henry Adams and the keen-going Ballymount Boy cut out the early running, Rosallion was clearly still travelling well entering the straight and launched his decisive run down the outside to grab the glory.

Favourite Beauvatier did not enjoy the smoothest of passages, and while he tried a similar late finish he could catch the Hannon runner, coming home third.

Levey said: “I was always going to win today. He had his ground and that’s how good he is

“We always thought he was a good horse and the ground was the reason he ran like he did last time. We were worried about the draw and he’s done really well to win.

“I’ve always thought of him as a Guineas horse.”

A delighted Hannon said: “It was very sticky ground at Doncaster and he hated it, but I was so disappointed – I couldn’t believe he got beat. We scoped him afterwards and everything was fine and the only thing I can put it down to was the ground.

“Sean was as gutted as I was at Doncaster – I don’t think he said a word to me after he got beat in the Champagne Stakes. He couldn’t believe it either, that’s the sort of horse he is.

“Today was a recovery mission and you don’t generally come to to the Lagardere on a recovery mission as it takes an extremely good horse to win it, but he showed today that he’s the horse we thought he was.

“We always thought he was a Group One horse, whether that’s arrogant or not that’s what we thought. Today he never looked like getting beat.

“We’ll look forward to the Guineas now for next year. I wouldn’t rule it out (Breeders’ Cup), but I’m very happy to look forward to the Guineas.

“I haven’t had much luck at the Breeders’ Cup, obviously it’s got to change at some stage but I think it’s unlikely.”

Aidan O’Brien said of Unquestionable and Henry Adams, who was fourth: “The trip was OK and both will be fine at a mile. Ryan (Moore) said he (Unquestionable) could be a horse for America so we will look at the (Breeders’ Cup) Juvenile Turf after seeing how they are.”