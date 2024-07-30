Rosallion forced to miss big Sussex clash

Rosallion will miss the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday due to a respiratory infection.

Runner-up to Notable Speech in the 2000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut, the Blue Point colt went one better in the Irish Guineas before turning the tables on his Newmarket conqueror when landing the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Richard Hannon’s colt was again set to clash with Notable Speech, who disappointed at the royal meeting, and the St James’s Palace runner-up Henry Longfellow in the Group One feature on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

However, he was officially declared a non-runner shortly after 11am on Tuesday, with a respiratory infection put forward as the reason for his defection.

He will miss this one, but there is still a big chunk of the season to come

Hannon posted a statement on www.richardhannonracing.co.uk which read: “We are very disappointed to release the news that Rosallion will be a non-runner in the Sussex Stakes tomorrow at Goodwood. He has got a slight respiratory infection, and just isn’t his usual self at home.

“It has not been a difficult decision to make, considering how incredible he has been for the whole yard and how much he means to the team and to his owner. We have to put his welfare at the very top of our priorities.

“He will miss this one, but there is still a big chunk of the season to come, where he will be able to be the horse we all know and love.”