Rosallion impresses with clear-cut Ascot win
Rosallion put his name forward as a top-class colt in the making with a stunning display in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot.
Of the 10 juveniles that went to post for the Listed contest nine were previous winners and six were unbeaten, including Rosallion, who was an 11-1 shot following a debut victory at Newbury.
Sean Levey cut a confident figure in the saddle throughout, still sitting motionless in behind while several of his rivals came under the pump.
Once asked to go about his business, Rosallion swiftly went through the gears to grab the lead and motored four lengths clear in the style of a horse destined for bigger and better things.
Al Musmak was second, with the hat-trick seeking 7-4 favourite Ancient Wisdom only third.
Hannon said: “He’s a good horse, we always thought he was a good horse – he’s my (2000) Guineas horse.
“The further he goes, the better he goes. He’s in the National Stakes in Ireland and will obviously be in the Dewhurst and we’re thinking about next year.
“He’s not a small horse, he has loads of scope and he behaves like a very good horse.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox