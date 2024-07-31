Rosallion may return to action in Prix du Moulin

Rosallion could head to the Prix du Moulin having missed out on a third clash with Notable Speech in the Sussex Stakes.

Richard Hannon’s Irish 2,000 Guineas and Royal Ascot hero was the favourite to take a 2-1 lead in his rivalry with Charlie Appleby’s Classic winner at Goodwood, but was cruelly ruled out of the race on Tuesday due to a respiratory infection.

In Rosallion’s absence, Notable Speech took full advantage to bounce back from his St James’s Palace Stakes disappointment and add a second Group One to his Newmarket success earlier in the season.

Although frustrated the colt he holds in the highest regard never got the opportunity to replicate the Everleigh team’s Canford Cliffs and Toronado, Hannon was full of praise for the resurgent winner, while suggesting the ParisLongchamp Group One on September 8 is a possibility for his star performer.

Hannon told Racing TV: “I thought the winner won very well, gutted not to be there obviously, but I’d rather not take part than stand there afterwards thinking ‘what just happened’?

“It’s a big shame for Goodwood, a lot of people have come up to me in the last couple of days to say ‘I’m very sorry about your horse’ and that’s lovely.

“Nobody died and he’s there to fight another day, and because he’s the horse that we know he is, we’ll take no chances. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) was very keen that we looked after him.

“The Moulin is a possibility, if we’re there in time. There’s loads of races after that.

“We did target this race, so we might have to rejig a bit, but he’ll be back in no time.”