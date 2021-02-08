Roseys blossoms with Solerina success
Roseys Hollow stepped up on her course-and-distance success of last month to take the Grade Three spoils in the Race Displays Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse
The Jonathan Sweeney-trained seven-year-old, owned by JP McManus, ran out a ready winner in what was a strong renewal of this two-and-a-quarter-mile contest.
Henry De Bromhead’s pair of Kapard and Brave Way made the running with Delvino close by until the nine-strong field became tightly-packed after the third-last flight.
Mark Walsh brought Roseys Hollow (17-2) to lead after jumping the second last and she kept Royal Kahala, the 11-10 favourite at bay, to score by two lengths.
“She did that nicely, so it’s great to step up again today. I couldn’t be happier,” said Sweeney.
“It looked to be a very strong field. Today was the plan and we’ll take one day at a time. I’ll have a chat with Frank (Berry, owner’s racing manager) and see what they put together.
“You’d be always hoping to have one like that. That’s my third Grade Three win with a mare and my third runner in a Grade Three.
“Minutestomidnight won the mares’ bumper at Punchestown and Barnahash Rose won the Shannon Spray Hurdle in Limerick.”
Roseys Hollow was slashed to 6-1 from 20-1 for the Grade Two Daylesford Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair.