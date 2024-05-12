12 May 2024

Rouhiya swoops late to grab Pouliches prize

By NewsChain Sport
12 May 2024

Kathmandu was agonisingly denied Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches glory as Rouhiya pulled out extra to ensure the Classic prize remained on home soil at ParisLongchamp.

Taken back by Maxime Guyon to track the pace set by Brian Meehan’s Kathmandu in the early stages, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained winner picked up well when asked to win her race as the action developed, threading the eye of the needle to strike in the dying strides.

Having led from the moment the gates opened, it was despair for the Sean Levey-ridden Kathmandu who had to settle for a silver medal, while Willie McCreery’s Vespertilio ran a fine race to pick up the final spot on the podium.

William Buick had sent Charlie Appleby’s Romantic Style forward from a wide draw and she was also involved in the finish, coming home in fourth.

