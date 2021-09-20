Rowley run a possibility for Newbury victor Injazati
Charlie Fellowes is predicting a bright future for Injazati following his Newbury win and he could sign off for the season in the bet365 Old Rowley Cup on October 8.
The Night Of Thunder colt took his record to three wins from just five outings in a valuable prize on Saturday.
That came over 10 furlongs but Fellowes feels a step up in trip could bring out more improvement.
“We really like him. He’s a horse I’ve always really liked a huge amount,” said the Newmarket handler.
“He’s a big, scopey individual who needs a bit of cut in the ground. He’s a big baby really, so I think another run would probably do him some good.
“He’s in the Old Rowley Cup in a few weeks and that looks the obvious place to go, providing the ground is not too quick. I think he’ll stay 12 furlongs no problem.
“We’ll have a look at that as a finishing point and we’re hopeful he might turn into a middle distance Group horse somewhere along the line.
“He’s very much a next-year horse. He’s not had a huge amount of racing and another run this year would do him the world of good.”