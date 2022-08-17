Royal Aclaim leads 15 shooting for Nunthorpe glory

Unbeaten Royal Aclaim will take on 14 rivals in the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday.

The James Tate-trained daughter of Aclaim won the City Walls over the five-furlong course and distance last month, taking her winning spree to three and will now make a top-level debut.

The three-year-old heads the market from the only juvenile in the race, The Platinum Queen, who has won three of four for Richard Fahey.

A course-and-distance winner herself, she is drawn 13 of the 15 runners, with Royal Aclaim on the other wing in stall two.

Vastly experienced sprinter Highfield Princess seeks an 11th career success after winning three of her last four, including victory in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest on her previous start for John Quinn.

However, like York’s Summer Stakes scorer Flotus (Simon and Ed Crisford), she has raced just once before over the minimum trip.

Winter Power (Tim Easterby) has not scored since taking this race last year from top-rated Emaraaty Ana (Kevin Ryan), who will bid to go one better this time, while the first two home in Goodwood’s Group Two King George, Khaadem (Charlie Hills) and Raasel (Mick Appleby) lock horns again.

Stradivarius bids for a fourth Lonsdale Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Triple Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius will face seven opponents in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes.

Andrea Atzeni continues the partnership with the John and Thady Gosden-trained entire, who is unbeaten in six starts at York, including three renewals of this Group Two contest.

While Alan King’s multiple Group One winner Trueshan is declared, the trainer is hoping for more rain before committing him.

“He won’t run as things stand, on good, good to firm in places, but there’s rain coming through on Thursday night. We don’t know how much, but I’d look awfully stupid if it went good to soft,” said King.

Andrew Balding’s improving stayer Coltrane joins stablemate Nate The Great, while Quickthorn is on a hat-trick for Hughie Morrison following Group Two success in France last month.

The Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes has attracted 12 runners, with Appleby’s Noble Style, Karl Burke’s Marshman and Fahey’s Clearpoint all unbeaten going into the six-furlong contest.

Dual Goodwood scorer Royal Scotsman (Paul and Oliver Cole) will also have his supporters in what looks a deep renewal.