Royal Ascot and Saint-Cloud options open for Westover

The Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud are the two options under consideration for Westover following his fine effort in defeat in last week’s Coronation Cup at Epsom.

A luckless third behind Desert Crown in last year’s Derby, Ralph Beckett’s colt went on to win the Irish equivalent before failing to fire in the King George at Ascot.

He finished sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on his final start as a three-year-old and made a most encouraging return when runner-up to Japanese star Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March.

Off the back of that run, the son of Frankel was the 5-2 favourite to strike Group One gold on Friday – and while he was unable to keep tabs on top-class filly Emily Upjohn, connections were thrilled with his performance in finishing best of the rest, setting up an exciting second half of the season.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Westover’s owner-breeders Juddmonte, said: “We were absolutely delighted. He was second to an exceptionally good filly, the time of the race was very strong – three seconds quicker than the Oaks I believe – and he has run a great race.

“The slow early fractions probably didn’t suit us 100 per cent, but we have no complaints. Frankie (Dettori, on Emily Upjohn) went past us at the three-pole and it was hard to get him back, but we were getting there at the line.

“He’s a high-class horse and apart from in the King George last year, he’s never run a bad race.

“The Hardwicke is a possibility. It’s probably coming too soon, but it’s a possibility. It’s a toss-up between that and the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, he’ll run in one or the other of those hopefully.”