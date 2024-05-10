Royal Ascot beckons for ‘exceptional’ Miss Rascal

Paul and Oliver Cole could have a Royal Ascot contender on their hands having seen Miss Rascal dazzle at the track on Friday.

Sixth on debut in a competitive Newmarket event, the daughter of Havana Gold was sent off 5-6 favourite for the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes in the hands of Tom Marquand.

She scorched to a three-length success and seems likely to remain at five furlongs for the time being to take a shot at the Queen Mary Stakes at the showpiece meeting.

“She’s a very, very good filly,” said Oliver Cole.

“She hung slightly in that last furlong, but I believe they did the last furlong in 11-something seconds and she hit nearly 41 miles per hour. She’s very quick.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to go to Ascot and for her to see it. She behaved really well and it was the perfect prep run.

“I think she’s exceptional and the Queen Mary will definitely be next, touch wood. Tom thought she was really smart.”

Arctic Thunder had the misfortune of bumping into 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech when fourth at Kempton in February and proved he is a useful operator in his own right when striking on handicap debut for Andrew Balding.

Sent off at 10-1 for the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Style Handicap, he showed plenty of class to hold off Roger Varian’s Accumulate by a short head in the concluding stages of a really competitive seven-furlong event.

There was another close finish to the Palmer & Co. Champagne Maiden Fillies’ Stakes where Owen Burrows’ 7-1 shot Nakheel improved massively on her Chelmsford debut to see off Queen Of Soldiers by a head.

Michael Dods’ Glenfinnan (8-1) landed a blow for the north in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% “Live Every Moment” Handicap, while Chris Dwyer’s Jimmy Speaking (100-30) obliged favourite-backers over the same six-furlong distance in the Racing Together Community Day Ascot Handicap.

Billy Loughnane warmed up for his ride in the French 1000 Guineas on Sunday by guiding Charlie Hills’ The Ice Phoenix (4-1) to a comfortable success in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap.

The concluding Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Apprentice Handicap headed the way of Charlie Johnston’s Baileys Khelstar (11-10 favourite) who followed up his recent win at Southwell in brave fashion.