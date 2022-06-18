18 June 2022

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
18 June 2022

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:

It may have been the final day, but the party spirit had not waned before racing (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
It all got a bit too much for one of the horses in the royal procession though, with their handler expertly diffusing the situation (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Holloway Boy was a shock 40-1 winner of the Chesham Stakes (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Noble Truth then got favourite-backers on track in the following Jersey Stakes (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Not too sure how much of the action this racegoer could see though! (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Broome galloped his rivals into submission in the Hardwicke Stakes (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
It was a thrilling finish to the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
Following Broome’s all-the-way win, Ryan Moore took a different tack as he delivered Rohaan late in the Wokingham (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

