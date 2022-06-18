Royal Ascot day five – in pictures
While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
