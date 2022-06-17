17 June 2022

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
17 June 2022

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on day four (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
The crowds have flocked back to Ascot this year and basked in the sunshine (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
It was all very straightforward for Meditate in the opening Albany Stakes (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
It was a very hot day at Ascot and the horses were cooled down by big fans (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Racegoers found more traditional ways to keep cool (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
Jockey Christophe Soumillon (centre) raises a laugh from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following Perfect Power’s win in the Commonwealth Cup (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
They might have backed a winner? (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
After a day to forget on Thursday, Frankie Dettori was among the winners on Inspiral (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Plenty of relief in that kiss from Frankie Dettori (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
Heredia provided Sean Levey with a first Royal Ascot winner (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Runners thunder down the Ascot straight in the Sandringham (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

