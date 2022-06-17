Royal Ascot – day four in pictures
Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox