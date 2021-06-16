Royal Ascot day two – In Pictures

SportMen's SportRacingRoyal Ascot day two – In PicturesLove and Ryan Moore (left) had to battle hard to beat Audarya in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (PA Wire)By NewsChain Sport19:21pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Love conquers all – Act SevenLove's triumphant return in the Prince of Wales's Stakes was her seventh career victory on her first start in 300 days, and worth the wait for trainer Aidan O'Brien - whose success in the Group One feature was his 75th at Royal Ascot, putting him level with the late, great Sir Henry Cecil (PA Wire)Dettori ticks off another milestone rankie Dettori beat Aidan O'Brien to 75 at Royal Ascot - by 40 minutes - as the Italian won the preceding Duke of Cambridge Stakes on John and Thady Gosden's 22-1 shot Indie Angel (PA Wire)Royal Ascot is real againThe return of a crowd was most welcome, and perhaps slightly surreal, on day one of Royal Ascot 2021 - by day two, the sight of spectators started to feel real again (PA Wire)Cromwell – man for all seasonsGavin Cromwell has long proved himself a top trainer over jumps, and is pretty adept on the Flat too - but broke new ground with his first Royal Ascot success when Quick Suzy won the Queen Mary Stakes for him and jockey Gary Carroll (PA Wire)Kemari cracks Vase for ApplebyThe Group Two Queen's Vase had previously eluded top trainer Charlie Appleby - but not any more, thanks to Kemari and jockey William Buick (PA Wire)Marco Ghiani is a rising starGodolphin had a double after the Royal Hunt Cup - notable for a breakthrough Royal Ascot success for up-and-coming, and ever-smiling, jockey Marco Ghiani as Real World won for trainer Saeed bin Suroor this tim (PA Wire)… and so is Laura PearsonLaura Pearson is still a 5lb claimer, but Royal Ascot star too as she became just the forrth female jockey to win at the meeting - at her first attempt, on Lola Showgirl for trainer David Loughnane in the closing Kensington Palace Stakes (PA Wire)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...