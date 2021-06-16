Royal Ascot day two – In Pictures

Love and Ryan Moore (left) had to battle hard to beat Audarya in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot
Love and Ryan Moore (left) had to battle hard to beat Audarya in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:21pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Love conquers all – Act Seven

Love's triumphant return in the Prince of Wales's Stakes was her seventh career victory on her first start in 300 days, and worth the wait for trainer Aidan O'Brien - whose success in the Group One feature was his 75th at Royal Ascot, putting him level with the late, great Sir Henry Cecil (PA Wire)

Dettori ticks off another milestone

rankie Dettori beat Aidan O'Brien to 75 at Royal Ascot - by 40 minutes - as the Italian won the preceding Duke of Cambridge Stakes on John and Thady Gosden's 22-1 shot Indie Angel (PA Wire)

Royal Ascot is real again

The return of a crowd was most welcome, and perhaps slightly surreal, on day one of Royal Ascot 2021 - by day two, the sight of spectators started to feel real again (PA Wire)

Cromwell – man for all seasons

Gavin Cromwell has long proved himself a top trainer over jumps, and is pretty adept on the Flat too - but broke new ground with his first Royal Ascot success when Quick Suzy won the Queen Mary Stakes for him and jockey Gary Carroll (PA Wire)

Kemari cracks Vase for Appleby

The Group Two Queen's Vase had previously eluded top trainer Charlie Appleby - but not any more, thanks to Kemari and jockey William Buick (PA Wire)

Marco Ghiani is a rising star

Godolphin had a double after the Royal Hunt Cup - notable for a breakthrough Royal Ascot success for up-and-coming, and ever-smiling, jockey Marco Ghiani as Real World won for trainer Saeed bin Suroor this tim (PA Wire)

… and so is Laura Pearson

Laura Pearson is still a 5lb claimer, but Royal Ascot star too as she became just the forrth female jockey to win at the meeting - at her first attempt, on Lola Showgirl for trainer David Loughnane in the closing Kensington Palace Stakes (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Ascot

In Pictures

PA