Royal Scotsman too good in Richmond Stakes

Royal Scotsman confirmed himself a smart performer as he justified odds-on favouritism with a clear-cut success in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, the son of Gleneagles was heavily backed all day and eventually sent off the 5-6 favourite against some promising juveniles.

Royal Scotsman had the best form in the book having finished third in what is looking a very strong Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the second from that race, Persian Force, coming out and winning the July Stakes.

With two furlongs to run Jim Crowley moved his Jim and Fitri Hay-owned mount between horses and in a matter of strides he had put the race to bed.

Al Karrar stuck on nicely for second, beaten a length and a half behind Royal Scotsman, who set a new course record.

Crowley said: “Royal Scotsman had the best form in the book. His Coventry form has worked out well and he was unlucky in the Coventry as I was drawn one and got a bump.

“He has a lot of speed and he could be a horse for the Prix Morny. He is physically strong and has lots of speed. The more he learns to relax, he will be able to go further.”

Royal Scotsman could head to France for his next run (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Paul Cole said: “Our only worry was getting some cover because at Ascot he saw too much daylight. But it all went as we hoped, in fact it couldn’t have gone better.

“In the first three furlongs he was settled and switched off. Then he used his turn of foot. I admit that before the race I couldn’t contemplate defeat for him.

“I think there’s more to come. I left my crystal ball at home, but he’s a fast horse and I don’t think there’s anything faster.

“He’s probably at the top of those good two-year-olds I’ve trained and he gave me an amazing vibe going into the race.

“The race at York (Gimcrack) is very valuable this year, as is the Prix Morny. We’ll leave him at six furlongs for now, but looking at the Guineas good horses have won at all sorts of trips.”