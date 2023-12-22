22 December 2023

Royale Pagaille ruled out of King George bid

By NewsChain Sport
22 December 2023

Venetia Williams’ Royale Pagaille will miss the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day due to a sore foot.

The nine-year-old was last seen winning the Betfair Chase from Bravemansgame at Haydock in November, the same horse that beat him by 14 lengths into second in the King George last season.

Royale Paigaille was being prepared for another tilt at the Christmas showpiece, but a setback has scuppered that plan and he will instead be aimed at a third successive win in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January.

The Herefordshire-based trainer said via Instagram: “Unfortunately Royale Pagaille is unable to run in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day due to a sore foot.

“The timing is probably more painful than the foot itself, and hopefully he will bid for a third Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January.”

