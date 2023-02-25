Rubaud makes amends for Betfair Hurdle reverse

Rubaud put a disappointing effort in the Betfair Hurdle well behind him with a gritty success in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton.

The Paul Nicholls-trained youngster was strongly fancied for the richest handicap hurdle of the season at Newbury a fortnight ago but gave himself no chance by racing far too freely.

Front-running tactics were employed this time by Harry Cobden and fitted with a hood he was much more settled.

Cobden was able to dictate matters at his own pace and when he kicked coming out of the home straight, he looked to have an unassailable advantage.

The favourite Hansard soon dropped away, as did Ukantango, but the mare Mullenbeg quickened up to almost join the leader.

She could not quite reel him in, though, and went down by a length and a quarter.

“We probably should have put a hood on him at Newbury where he got lit up and was far too keen,” said Nicholls.

“He’s a proper horse who jumps nicely and will now go to Aintree for the Grade One over two miles.

“He’s in the Supreme but there’s no point going there, he will have a much better chance of being able to dictate at Aintree.

“He goes a good gallop, he’s a good horse but just needs to learn how to relax.

“We had his wind sorted out and he’s been one that’s needed time, a bit like Solo who we saw at his best in the Pendil.”