Rubaud takes Scottish Champion Hurdle spoils

Paul Nicholls was full of praise for his jockey Harry Cobden after watching him make all the running on Rubaud in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.

Cobden worked out on Friday that in front was the place to be – riding a treble for his boss – so he was keen to be in the box seat on the 7-2 favourite.

Since being bogged down in the ground when fancied for the Betfair Hurdle the five-year-old has won the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton, and it seems he prefers to go that way round.

Cobden had difficulty steering him at times, yet despite that still had plenty up his sleeve to hold off the late thrust of Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard.

On quick ground, Rubaud jumped fluently throughout and stayed on strongly, holding off the Irish challenger by three lengths. Last year’s winner Anna Bunina was back in third.

Nicholls, who will be officially crowned champion trainer for the 14th time next week, said “That was a fantastic ride from the front, he’s not the easiest of rides but he’s beginning to relax.

“He went to Aintree last week, but we didn’t run him as the ground had gone soft. That was a fantastic ride.

“He jumps brilliant, you can see, he’ll be a fantastic chaser. He’s only young so we might start over hurdles and see where we end up.

“Harry is fantastic, he has a lot of confidence, he’s only 24 and is a fantastic team player, I’m really proud of him.”

Cobden told ITV Racing: “He’s definitely better right-handed. He was hanging the whole way. Down the back I edged into the middle of the course and going around the top bend I actually had two hands on my left rein to get him round it.

“He’s a lovely horse and will make a lovely chaser next year.”