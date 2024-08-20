Ruling Court aiming to state Classic case at York

Ruling Court, the early ante-post favourite for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby, puts his reputation on the line against The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York.

The Godolphin-owned and Charlie Appleby-trained Justify colt cost €2.3million at the breeze-up sales in May and created a huge impression at Sandown last month when winning by over five lengths.

A change in the conditions of the race has resulted in an increased field of 11 runners this year, with contenders including Aidan O’Brien’s The Lion In Winter, Ruling Court’s main rival in the Derby betting.

“We were obviously delighted with Ruling Court on his first start at Sandown and he has definitely come on for the run,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“We always felt that a nice, galloping track like York would suit, and it looks a more competitive contest than in the past with the race conditions having changed this year.

“We go there with a horse who looked very exciting on his debut and, if the improvement that we have seen at home is there, he is hopefully going to be very competitive again.”

Ruling Court will be partnered by Godolphin number one William Buick who is eager to see if the youngster can take the step to the next level having delighted him on debut.

Buick said: “He’s in good form, I’m looking forward to getting back on him. He did very well on debut and I was very pleased with him at Sandown. I’m looking forward to Wednesday.

“Obviously, it looks a very competitive race as you would expect, and we will know a lot more after it. He couldn’t have done any more first time out so we’re hopeful.”

There was a lot to like about the way The Lion In Winter breezed home to deny a better-fancied stablemate at the Curragh first time out and he will be ready to exploit any weakness Ruling Court presents.

Ballydoyle’s Ides Of War, who was third behind The Lion In Winter, has since boosted the form with a Curragh victory.

“He created a nice impression on his debut, it was a nice performance,” said O’Brien.

“He is just ready to start again and we thought the experience of York would do him good. The track should suit him.

“We’ve got the Goffs Million possibly in our minds for him and the timing of this race, and the experience he should pick up, should help with that in mind.”

Diablo Riojo went all the way to Redcar to score at the first time of asking and heads north once again as he steps up markedly in grade.

He looked a cut above the opposition on that occasion and could be a top-draw operator for Amo Racing handler Raphael Freire.

“Diablo Rojo showed real class when winning at Redcar on debut,” his rider David Egan told Tattersalls.

“He always showed potential at home, and it was nice that it showed at the races. He has come forward from that run and I expect him to put up a good account of himself in what looks to be a strong contest.”

Other exciting prospects in the field include Andrew Balding’s Jouncy, who now steps up in trip after shedding his maiden status at Goodwood, while Ralph Beckett’s Mr Chaplin accounted for that rival earlier in the season and was another to taste success on the Sussex Downs recently, notching his second victory.

He will be ridden by Rossa Ryan, who said: “He is going really well, he was impressive at Goodwood given he didn’t see daylight until he hit the half-furlong pole. He deserves his step up in class now.

“He looks great and everyone seems happy with him, so we’re hopeful of a good run.”