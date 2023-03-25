Russell and Scudamore pay tribute to One For Arthur

One For Arthur, who won the 2017 Grand National for Lucinda Russell, has died from Colic at the age of 14.

Owned by Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, One For Arthur raced under the name of the Two Golf Widows and delivered Scotland’s second success in the race following Rubstic’s victory in 1979.

Winner of Warwick’s Classic Chase, he went on to Aintree glory that same season under Derek Fox and while injury scuppered his follow-up bid the next year, he returned to finish sixth to Tiger Roll in 2019.

He was being primed for the 2020 National, but the race was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic and he was retired that November.

“He was everything a woman wants in a man,” said Russell. “He was brave, honest and kind.

“He was the ideal National horse. He was such an athlete, had loads of stamina, lots of bravery, loved the fences and took his time.

“He was just a fabulous horse to have and set the yard off, and hopefully he would be proud of what we are doing now. He was the springboard for our yard.

“He had a great retirement. He was 14 fitted a lot into his years.”

One For Arthur went on to have a second career in the show ring, in the care of Aisling Dwan, daughter of the Grand National winner’s breeder, John.

He competed at the Dublin Horse Show in August alongside Tiger Roll and returned to Scotland to take part in hunter trials under former work-rider Ailsa McClung.

Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant at Arlarly House Stables, felt that his potential was unlocked by the women who adored him.

“It’s only just dawning on us how important he was to us,” said Scudamore. “What was so lovely was that all the girls were around him.

“The Two Golf Widows are wonderful characters and then obviously Lucinda trained him.

“Ailsa McClung looked after him at home and rode him at home. Then Jamie Duff and Erin Walker played a huge part in looking after him.

“Basically, he was owned by women, trained by a woman and looked after by girls all the time and I feel very sad for them, because they adored him and gave him a most magnificent life.

“He had a good life, but it is they who will miss him, because they adored him.

“He came back to Dumfries just before Christmas to Ailsa and she took him out hunting and cross country and he loved it. He was a great character.”

One For Arthur earned £622,437 in prize-money and won seven times, and while he will be remembered for his Aintree heroics, it is his character and gentle demeanour that he will be most fondly remembered for by those who looked after him.

Scudamore added: “I think the women surrounding him saw his character more than I did to begin with, but then I just watched him blossom towards that race.

“I really do feel that, because of the love and the adoration the girls gave him, I feel his full character came through. He knew he’d won. He reacted off the adoration he was given.”