Russell eager to test Ahoy Senor’s Ryanair claims

Lucinda Russell is keen to run Ahoy Senor in Saturday’s Betfair Ascot Chase to see if he warrants his place in the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

Pulled up on his first two outings of the season, the Grade One-winning novice chaser showed much more of his old spark last time out at Cheltenham.

Running in the Cotswold Chase, which he had won 12 months earlier, Ahoy Senor was still bang in contention approaching the third last when jockey Stephen Mulqueen’s stirrup leather broke.

Regular rider Derek Fox will be back on board this weekend having returned from injury when he will meet his old foe L’Homme Presse, who beat him into second in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Festival in 2022.

“He’s on track for the Ascot Chase on Saturday and I’m quite hopeful he’ll run very well,” Russell told her William Hill blog.

It was so unfortunate what happened at Cheltenham with the stirrup breaking as he was travelling brilliantly

“It was so unfortunate what happened at Cheltenham with the stirrup breaking as he was travelling brilliantly. He’s been really well at home since and we’re looking forward to it. We all know he takes a bit of time to get going, but he comes alive in the spring.”

One problem Ahoy Senor may have this weekend is the fact Ascot is right-handed as he has never won when going in that direction.

“Going right-handed at Ascot is a bit of a worry, but we won’t really know until he tries it,” said Russell.

“We’re dropping back in trip as the Ryanair looks a very good option for him. If you’re classy enough to win a Gold Cup, then you’re certainly classy enough to win a Ryanair. His run style suggests this might just be what he wants now.”

Another runner for the stable on the card will be the mare Apple Away in the Sodexo Live! Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase as she builds towards a possible tilt at the Ultima next month.

“The plan is to run her in the Reynoldstown at Ascot on Saturday. She looks very fit at the moment and has come to hand well since Warwick. It gives her a bit more jumping experience ahead of the big spring festivals and again this will help us decide where we target her,” said Russell.

“All options are open at this stage and while we were leaning towards the Ultima, it’s not a definite by any means.

“I think she’s better than she showed at Warwick and I thought she probably ran with the choke out a bit too much. She bumped into a pretty smart horse too and I think she might just take a little bit of time to really come into herself. If you look back to last year, she really thrived after the turn of the year and the way she looks now, might just be evidence of that.”