Russell outlines National aim for Corach Rambler

Lucinda Russell has confirmed Corach Rambler will be targeted at the Grand National following his placed effort in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday.

The eight-year-old, who was beaten nine lengths by Le Milos into fourth, stayed on strongly under Derek Fox, suggesting last season’s winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival would appreciate further than the three and a quarter miles which he was trying for the first time.

Owned by The Ramblers, Corach Rambler produced an impressive round of jumping at the Berkshire track, suggesting he will be well suited to Aintree’s unique extended four-and-a-quarter-mile test next April.

Russell said: “We are absolutely delighted. The Grand National is the race we will aim for. He has come out of the race really well.

“He loved it and perhaps an extra mile would have suited him. We are just really pleased with him, he jumped superbly.

“He will go to Kelso for the Premier Chase at the start of March and that will set him up for Aintree. He might come out before that as well.”

Corach Rambler is the general 16-1 favourite at this stage for the Aintree highlight.