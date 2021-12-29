Russell points to Towton target for Ahoy Senor

Having travelled south for his most recent outings over fences, Ahoy Senor is likely to stay closer to home for his next appearance, with the Grade Two Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on the agenda for Lucinda Russell’s stable star.

The six-year-old was sent off the 11-10 favourite for the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, but had no answer to Bravemansgame who came home seven and a half lengths clear.

However, Russell was delighted with the efforts of her progressive gelding, who was making just his sixth start under Rules.

Bravemansgame (left) leads Ahoy Senor over the last at Kempton (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “I’m delighted with him, he’s a novice and his jumping wasn’t great, but he ran to a very good level

“Our horse lacks a little bit of maturity and for some experience, but having said that he still ran a very nice race and he probably ran to the same standard as when winning the Sefton at Aintree.

“Derek (Fox) got off and said he’s immense, don’t be disappointed and that he’s the best horse he’s ever ridden.

“As Scu (Peter Scudamore, partner and assistant) had mentioned could be the case beforehand, the track just didn’t really suit him, but we had to take on Bravemansgame at some point and the exciting thing is there is still plenty of improvement to come from Ahoy Senor.”

Ahoy Senor on his way to winning at Newbury last month (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Russell added that a trip to West Yorkshire on February 5 could be the next port of call for the son of Dylan Thomas, before the team at Kinross sure up plans for the spring festivals.

She said: “The Towton would be the right race for him, it gives him six weeks after Kempton and six-ish weeks before we have to decide about where to go after that (Cheltenham or Aintree).

“He might get an entry at Lingfield for their meeting at the end of January, but Wetherby looks like being the right place as I think the track and fences around there will suit him.”

No doubt we’ll renew rivalry again in the future and may the best man win

Sunday’s result was almost an exact reversal of the outcome when Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame met over hurdles in the spring, with Russell’s charge making every yard at Aintree to down Paul Nicholls’ exciting prospect.

The duo have taken high rank over fences this term and the handler retains plenty of belief that her horse could come out on top again if the pair clash in the spring.

“When you stand back from it, it’s great that these are the two top novice chasers in the UK and it’s brilliant for us that one of them is ours,” Russell said.

“I got quite a historical feeling coming back from Kempton, this was an exciting race with two really good horses and you don’t mind being beaten by a really good horse, that’s not a problem.

“No doubt we’ll renew rivalry again in the future and may the best man win.”