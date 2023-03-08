Russell team talking Cheltenham for Douglas

Douglas Talking will be aimed at next week’s Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in the hope he gets the chance to back up “a special performance” at Sandown on Tuesday.

The seven-year-old took his tally to five wins from eight attempts over fences when sauntering to a 13-length success under Patrick Wadge.

Victory continued the blistering recent form of the Lucinda Russell yard, which has scored with its last five runners.

It was his second win in as many visits to the Esher track and Russell’s partner and assistant, eight-times champion jockey Peter Scudamore, feels the manner in which he won warrants a step up into better company.

“My dad always thought Sandown was the best place to ride a steeplechaser,” said Scudamore.

“I remember riding Celtic Shot in a handicap hurdle one day and Kevin Mooney, a man whose judgement I hugely respected, came up and said, ‘Only very, very good horses can finish up the hill like that’.

“I thought it was a special performance on Tuesday, as I didn’t think we’d beat Venetia’s horse (Gamaret).

“We were very happy and very pleasantly surprised – you rarely see horses winning like that at Sandown.”

Scudamore admitted that if he fails to make the cut for Wednesday’s Grand Annual, Douglas Talking looks set for a step up in class at Aintree.

He won well at Ayr previously and I'll declare him for the Grand Annual, but he will come into the Aintree scenario, as he might not get in the Grand Annual.

The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase, over two miles on the first of the three-day Grand National meeting, is a possible landing spot.

Scudamore added: “I remember taking him to Aintree first time over hurdles, thinking he would win and he ran badly. It wasn’t until he jumped fences that he showed the form on the racetrack that he did at home.

“The Aintree race seems a sensible stepping stone. I always thought he wanted fast ground, maybe because of his wind, but twice he’s gone to Sandown now and he’s won on softer ground than I thought he wanted.”

Russell is primed to send a strong team to Aintree, spearheaded by Grand National hope Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor, provided they take their respective Cheltenham tests in the Ultima and Cheltenham Gold Cup well.

Apple Away, who followed up her Ayr handicap hurdle win in a Listed mares’ novices’ hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday, will be among the yard’s top hopes at the Liverpool track.

Scudamore sees something of the yard’s 2012 Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle winner in the six-year-old.

He explained: “We’ve always thought a lot of her. I think she is a relentless galloper. She doesn’t get tired. She reminds me of Brindisi Breeze.

“We will probably have a better team for Aintree than we will for Cheltenham and we will be thinking of the three-mile (Sefton) Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree for her, depending on ground. I’m very hopeful for her.”

Esprit Du Potier has won the last two of his three bumpers and drew readily clear of his rivals at Ayr last month. He could also be in the mix.

Scudamore added: “He is a nice horse who we are really, really pleased with. He was impressive at Ayr and he might make the team for Aintree.

“Corach, Ahoy Senor, Douglas Talking, Apple Away and Esprit Du Potier could all go to Aintree, and it would be nice for a stable of our stature to go there and compete against the best.”