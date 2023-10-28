Rusty Corach Rambler has no answer to Elvis Mail on comeback

Grand National hero Corach Rambler kicked off his campaign by finishing fifth behind Elvis Mail in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso.

The nine-year-old, who was giving a stone and more away to all of his rivals, has tended to need the outing when making his seasonal reappearance and a slow pace did not suit the out-and-out stayer.

Derek Fox was content to bide his time at the back of the six-runner field in the early stages, as Empire Steel and Highland Hunter dictated the pace at the head of affairs.

Lucinda Russell’s charge jumped fluently for much of the contest but was caught flat-footed when those ahead of him quickened up from the third-last fence.

Corach Rambler was untidy at the penultimate obstacle and was then left to coast home, while 11-4 chance Elvis Mail, trained by Nick Alexander, kept on strongly to get the better of Highland Hunter by two lengths.

Corach Rambler remains the 16-1 favourite with Coral to defend his Grand National crown at Aintree next April.

Russell told ITV Racing: “Derek and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer) said he got tired, the track was quite sharp for him and I’m not going to make loads of excuses it’s probably my fault for bigging him up.

“When you actually look at his form he always tends to need his first run so hopefully he can build on that.

“Derek was happy but just said he blew up. I have to apologise to everybody but that’s how he is.

“We did mention the Betfair Chase but he’d have to improve a lot at home for that and he is still in the Coral Gold Cup so we’ll just see how he is and then make a plan.”