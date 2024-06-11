Ryan confident Washington can reach new heights at Royal Ascot

Kevin Ryan is full of confidence that Washington Heights can mix it with the best sprinters around in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The improving four-year-old beat Mill Stream in the Abernant Stakes on his reappearance and was just behind the same rival in a blanket finish to the Duke of York Stakes at the Dante meeting.

He will be having his first run at the highest level on Saturday week but Ryan, who has handled such speedsters as Brando, Glass Slippers and Hello Youmzain in recent seasons, knows exactly what is required.

“I have no doubt he’s capable of being competitive at Group One level,” said Ryan.

“He’s done all his serious work now and is right where I want him going into Ascot.”

Washington Heights is owned by Hambleton Racing and their racing manager Cosmo Charlton added: “The owners of Washington Heights have enjoyed a great journey with him so far and are living every moment.

“He’ll have a great team at Ascot to support him for his Group One debut. Win, lose or draw, the day should make some more special memories for his owners.

“Not much beats having a runner at Royal Ascot. Winning down there is something special, but we tend to find our owners have a great day whatever the result.”

Hambleton are due to have three runners through the meeting, with the Archie Watson pair of Tempus and Beamish also running.

Of Tempus, due to go in the Royal Hunt Cup again, Watson said: “He is in great form and loves the straight track at Ascot. He has finished third in a Hunt Cup off 100 and seventh off 109. He is running off 96 this year and I hope can run another huge race if the race sets up well for him.”

Beamish will run in the Copper Horse Handicap, and Watson said: “Beamish is a talented stayer. I was very pleased with his first run for us at Newbury. That will have brought him forward off such a long break (544 days) and I hope he can be very competitive at Ascot.”