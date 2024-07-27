Ryan Moore brings Simmering to the boil just in time

Simmering shed her maiden tag in style with a tenacious victory in the Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot.

Third in a hot novice at York first time up, she was thrown into the much hotter waters of the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting, where only Aidan O’Brien’s exciting Fairy Godmother proved too good as she stormed home late in the day.

Sold privately to Al Shaqab Racing since then, Ollie Sangster’s filly gave her new owners an immediate return with Group Three honours.

There was a scare for backers of the 11-8 favourite when Mandurah got first run on the market leader, but once Ryan Moore got into the drive position, she finished strongly to beat Betty Clover and Tales Of The Heart by a neck and half a length.

Sangster said: “We’ll enjoy this and it was always the next step for us after the Albany.

“Ascot was a great day, even though we got beaten, and the filly has taken a good step forward and she has won it nicely in the end.

“I think everyone was surprised Fairy Godmother did what she did in the Albany; she came out of the clouds didn’t she.

“There were a few anxious moments a couple of furlongs out, but Ryan was happy and she did well.

“I think she has won it nicely in the end, despite having a few traffic problems, and hopefully she will take another step forward – Ryan said he thinks she will and said she was still a bit green coming through horses there. We’re looking forward to the rest of the season with her.

“She’s got plenty of speed and her sire Too Darn Hot was a very good miler. Ryan said he would advise going up to seven furlongs next time, so we will have to have a look at the schedule.

“I suppose we need to speak with Ryan and connections, they will have their own ideas on a schedule – and see how the filly is more importantly, and then make a plan.”

Simmering’s success continued a good week for the yard, with stablemate Celestial Orbit having scored in Listed company at Sandown on Thursday.

Sangster added: “Both Simmering and Celestial Orbit showed up sort of together in the spring and did a lot of work together, so that gave me a bit of extra confidence coming into today after the filly won well on Thursday.

“They are both different types of filly but it’s nice to have them in the yard and connections like that in the yard – it will be nice to see them get their heads in front again.”

Regarding Al Shaqab’s investment, he said: “The ownership changed at about half past nine on Thursday and it was pretty manic in the office.

“I’ve grown up watching Al Shaqab and Sheikh Joaan’s good horses like Toronado and Treve and all those other good horses, so for them to buy into a horse in our yard is a privilege and for it to get off to a good start, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Al Shaqab racing manager Alison Begley commented: “We have had an eye on her since Ascot and then it was a case of getting our ducks in a row. The form was there in the book and she was sort of the obvious one, so I’m delighted it’s worked out well for everybody.

“Ryan was saying there that he thinks the Breeders’ Cup would be ideal. She’s got speed but he thinks she will be better again stepping up to seven furlongs – obviously Del Mar is a very sharp mile.

“That would be very long term and we would have to speak to the Al Shaqab team and everything and see where we go, but I think quick ground will be key to her.

“She was green still today and I think she will have learned a lot having to come through horses like she did, we were delighted with her.”