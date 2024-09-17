Ryan Moore records first victory at Punchestown

Ryan Moore made his first day riding at Punchestown a successful one when partnering promising juvenile Genealogy to victory on Tuesday.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Wootton Bassett looked to have it all to do when even-money favourite Storm Piece hit the front in the William Hill Betting Done Properly Maiden.

However, Genealogy showed the benefit of last month’s debut second behind stablemate Acapulco Bay, staying on strongly to win going away by a length and a half at 11-10.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Ryan gave him a fantastic ride from the wide draw. Even when he got there, he was still very green. He had a good run the first day at the Curragh in a good maiden.

“He’s a massive, big, scopey horse and what he does at two is going to be a bonus. It’s good to get the win with him.

“We could maybe look at something like the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown. If he comes forward again nicely, he could be one for the mile-and-a-quarter race in France.

“Ryan spoke favourably about him. He has a very good attitude and he has plenty of ability once he puts everything together.

“He’s one to look forward to for next year and should make into a lovely middle-distance horse.

“He’s a big horse to come around those tight bends. Once he got him balanced again, he picked up and he boogied.”

Moore had managed only fourth place on Ballydoyle odds-on shot Mint Candy in the opening William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Irish EBF Fillies Maiden, which went to Joseph O’Brien’s Amangani at 100-30.

Her jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle went on to claim a treble via 8-1 victor Proleek Prince for Michael Rice and O’Brien’s Shavasi, who took the William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Irish EBF Fillies Handicap in emphatic fashion.

“It’s been a great day. Things are going really well and long may it last,” said Browne McMonagle, who guided Scorthy Champ to Group One glory in the National Stakes on Sunday.

Star Harbour (4-5 favourite) took his career earnings past the £200,000 mark when getting up by a head in the Happy 60th Birthday to Ger Dunne of Punchestown Race under 3lb claimer Adam Caffrey.

This was the six-year-old’s seventh career success and trainer Ado McGuinness said: “He just got there and it’s great for the lads, he’s been a great money-spinner for them.

“He wasn’t a cheap horse when we bought him, but the fun they’ve got out of him has been unreal.”