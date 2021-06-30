Sacred Bridge takes Tipperary triumph

Sacred Bridge maintained her unbeaten record with a clear-cut victory in a dramatic race for the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes at Tipperary.

Successful on her debut at Naas just seven days earlier, the Ger Lyons-trained filly took the step up to Listed company in her stride.

Harmony Rose and Keith Dalgleish’s UK challenger Misty Ayr set the pace with Sacred Bridge on their heels.

The race had a wide-open look until Sacred Bridge (evens favourite) quickened into the lead inside the final furlong under Colin Keane.

The daughter of Bated Breath, wearing the Juddmonte colours, put the race to bed to score by a length and a quarter from Misty Ayr. Harmony Rose was a length and a half further away in third.

Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: “We’re very happy with that. She had a win last week and there was an early closing race in the Eyrefield Stakes on Saturday and she would have been in that but we don’t like putting them in until they win their maiden, that’s the policy.

“We have obviously done very little with her and she actually put weight on since and was giving us all the signs she wanted to go back.

“She did that very genuinely and Colin was again sympathetic with her. It was important she got black-type and Colin loves her temperament. She’ll mix and match it between five and six (furlongs) and take baby steps and go back to the team now and set out a plan. She has an exciting future.

“This filly is smaller than (former stablemate) Viadera, but has the same temperament and oozes with class.”

There was a nasty incident before the winning line when the Aidan O’Brien-trained Amalfi Coast suffered a fatal injury.

Jockey Wayne Lordan was thrown clear and was quickly up on his feet. He was checked over by the racecourse medical staff.

On Amalfi Coast, Lyons added: “I’d also like to give our sympathies to Aidan and the team as that is a horrible thing to happen and it has put a bit of a dampener on it.”