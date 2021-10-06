Sacred Bridge will start in Guineas trial next season

Sacred Bridge will return to action next season in a 1000 Guineas trial.

The Ger Lyons-trained filly lost her unbeaten record when disappointing in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Connections feel that might have just been one run too many at the end of a fairly busy season – but having not tried further than six furlongs to date, it remains uncertain which trip may eventually be best for Sacred Bridge next year.

“Nothing really came to light after Newmarket,” said Barry Mahon, spokesman for owners Juddmonte

“She’d gone a little bit woolly in her coat and she got a bit sweaty beforehand.

“There’s a possibility with fillies at this time of year that it was one race too many. She came out of the race well, she’s fine – (but) she’s gone a bit wintry looking, so we’ll put it down to it being late in the year for a filly.

“We’ll probably start her off in a Guineas trial and take it from there. We were hoping to find out a bit more in the Cheveley Park, but obviously we didn’t.”

Sunray Major was impressive at Ascot on Friday (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The same colours were carried to victory at Ascot on Friday by John and Thady Gosden’s Sunray Major – a half-brother to Kingman, who could return to the same track on Champions Day, ground permitting.

“He’s a beautiful looking horse and has always been held in high regard by John and Thady and the team there,” said Mahon.

“He’s a horse that is progressing. Obviously he’s had a few setbacks, but we’ll probably look towards the Balmoral Handicap. He’d only run if the ground wasn’t too testing, though.

“Good to soft is fine for him, but he wouldn’t want it any softer.”