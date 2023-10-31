Saffie Osborne sidelined for rest of the year
Saffie Osborne will be out of action for the rest of the year as she bids to fully recover from a knee injury suffered in a fall earlier this month.
Osborne has enjoyed a memorable campaign, riding 70 winners in 2023, including Metier’s Chester Cup win in May and victory aboard the Ed Walker-trained Random Harvest in the Group Three Valiant Stakes at Ascot in July.
She was also crowned the top rider in the Racing League for the second year in succession.
The 21-year-old tore ligaments in her knee at the beginning of October and while she continued to ride afterwards, most recently travelling to France for a Listed race on Monday, she has now decided to give herself an extended break to ensure she is back at full fitness for early next year.
“It’s obviously hugely frustrating to miss any time in the saddle but my knee has been causing me some pain,” said Osborne.
“I am hoping to be back riding in January. I’m hugely grateful to all the owners and trainers who have supported me this year and I can’t wait to be back riding in 2024.”
