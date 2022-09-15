Saffie Osborne stars as Wales and The West take Racing League title

Jamie Osborne’s Wales and The West took the Racing League title on Thursday evening – thanks in no small part to an inspired 6,539-1 treble from Saffie Osborne, who landed herself £20,000 in being crowned the six-week competition’s leading rider.

Ever since the opening night Matt Chapman’s London and The South team had led the way following a treble from Sean Levey.

However, Chapman was shorn of the services of Levey on the closing evening after he was stood down by the British Horseracing Authority and must have feared the prize was slipping away from him, even though his team started proceedings with an advantage of 36 points.

Osborne had been saying for some time he would be well stocked towards the end of the league fixtures and had gradually closed the gap on the eventual runner-up – but even he could not have imagined how well the final night at Newcastle would go.

He made ground in the opening William Hill Bet Boost Racing League R36 when the David Egan-ridden Sarsons Risk was second to The East’s True Courage, and then Saffie Osborne took over.

Tregony (9-2 favourite) was no surprise and won on a league night for the third time. But the 10-year-old Raising Sand (40-1) and Billy Mill (28-1) also won to make it a remarkable hat-trick for the youngster – the first of her career.

Clive Cox’s Tregony is the perfect riposte to those who question whether the league has a place in the Racing Calendar, and while there undoubtedly could still be tweaks made to the format, Tregony’s owners will care not a jot.

Tregony won three races during the League, netting her owners around £75,000 in the process (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“Clive has been a star all the way through this and if we win it he’s definitely earned himself a bottle. He was very strong on this one,” said Osborne.

“She’s now won three Racing League races and has won £75,000, it’s brilliant.”

Osborne was in tears after Raising Sand’s victory, and it was easy to see why.

Her father said: “Raising Sand is the longest inmate we’ve ever had, he’s been with us for seven years, he’s been a magnificent servant but he hadn’t won a race since 2019.

The 10-year-old Raising Sand won for the first time since 2019 (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was in a difficult situation with the team because he wasn’t an obvious pick and I think some of my fellow trainers felt there was too much nepotism at work so it’s a huge relief that has happened.

“I thought tonight was all about beating Matt and winning it for our team but I’m really quite emotional about this horse, I think he was one of the first horses I chucked Saffie on when she was 13.”

His daughter said: “I feel such a fool, but this horse means the world to me and everyone at home

“I’ve ridden him in some big races and for him to win tonight is special. He was one of the first I ever rode.”

It then got even better for the team when Rod Millman’s Billy Mill came from the clouds under Osborne to complete the treble.

“That my first ever treble and to have a £20,000 bonus on the end of it makes it even better!” she said.

“I can’t really believe it to be honest and I’m a bit shocked.

“I think this is the biggest achievement of my career, although it is only my second full season!

Saffie Osborne and Jamie Osborne celebrate (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“Dad has been good friends with Jeremy (Wray, Racing League founder) and it’s a brilliant concept, bringing more money into the sport, I don’t think you can knock it.

“It’s amazing for the owners of this level of horse to race for this money, we’re grateful to the owners and trainers who have supported it and I’ve ridden for trainers I might not normally have ridden for.”

Not surprisingly Osborne senior was immensely proud of his daughter winning the leading rider crown.

“There were a set of circumstances that meant it was mathematically possible for her to win, but when you looked at her rides it didn’t look likely,” said Osborne, whose outfit finished on 785 points to London and The South’s 693.

“She’s proved herself, she’s riding really well and she’s got a chance of making it as a jockey.”

Matt Chapman’s team led from the first week but could not hold off the relentless Osbornes (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Chapman and Osborne have been a great advert for the event.

“Jamie thoroughly deserves the victory, he’s been well supported and he’s pulled out two horses no one in the world thought could win tonight!” said Chapman.

“It’s been a great competition, but the only sad aspect is that the whole way through Jamie said everyone wanted him to win because I’d be unbearable. Well, I can’t think of anyone who has been more unbearable in victory than him! He’s a terrible loser but an even worse winner.”

The Racing League might not be to everyone’s taste, but the Osbornes were huge supporters of the inaugural competition last year and have been so again.

For them to come away with the two main prizes will please many, and the competition may have just unearthed a new star given the amount of autographs and photos Osborne was stopped for on the way to weigh in after each of her winners.